First of its kind in south Kashmir | Finally, GMC Anantnag starts pacemaker implantation

Anantnag: Four years after the Mirza Muhammad Afzal Beg Memorial (MMABM) Hospital in Anantnag was upgraded to Government Medical College (GMC), the pacemaker implantation was conducted for the first time.

The dual chamber implantation procedure on two patients aged 62 and 60 was performed by the Department of Medicine and is the first of its kind in south Kashmir.

The patients here have to otherwise go to SMHS, SKIMS, or other private hospitals in Srinagar for such surgeries.

“The duo had comorbidities of diabetes and hypertension with serious conduction defects and recurrent loss of consciousness,” an official in GMC Anantnag said. He said that the surgeries were conducted in the ortho theatre under C-arm and lasted for 3 hours.

“The cardiology team from the Department of Medicine was led by senior consultants Dr Shameem Iqbal and Dr Showkat Hussain Shah, Registrar, Dr Bilal Ganie with full support from Anesthesia Department and theatre technical and nursing staff,” an official said.

He said that the patients were doing well after the procedures and were being discharged.