First Srinagar-Sharjah Int’l flight to start soon: LG

The Union Minister for Civil Aviation said that special focus is being given on development of both air and road connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir. A major road network including highways, ring roads, tunnels, and other projects are being constructed across Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. He said that enhanced connectivity shall bring more tourists to J&K and promote local craft. The promotion of tourism and crafts shall boost economic activity and prosperity of people of J&K, he added. The Union Minister said that under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an era of peace, progress and development has already started in Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said.

He added that among other major projects, work is going on in full swing on ring road worth Rs 3000 crore, while 100 percent households are being supplied electricity now, which has become possible due to the efforts of the current dispensation.

He said that the Central and UT governments have not only been successful in curbing corruption in J&K but also bringing unprecedented development in all sectors including health, education, and infrastructure.

Scindia said that his ministry and the UT Government are working on increasing the maximum flight operations catering to the growing tourism, industry sectors of the UT and development aspiration of its people.

“Necessary steps will also be taken on priority to increase the helicopter services, especially in the far-flung districts of the UT on the lines of Uttrakhand”, he added.

Speaking on Cargo facility being built in the UT at the estimated cost of Rs 15 Crore, the Union Minister said that it will be ready soon and will facilitate the traders and business community of the UT. Referring to the long pending demand of a paid premium lounge at Srinagar Airport, the Union Minister said that a tender would again be floated for inviting a party to build it and hopefully the premium lounge would come up soon. He also assured for keeping a strict check on mass bookings during peak tourist season and put an end to such immoral and criminal system.