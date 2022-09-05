First time in recent past, Pakistan accepts body of intruder at LoC

Rajouri: A team of Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) Monday handed over the body of terror guide Tabarak Hussain to Pakistani authorities through Chakan Da Bagh crossing point on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

Officials said that a team of Army, Police joined by the officials from civil administration and the doctors from the Health Department reached Chakan Da Bagh LoC crossing point in Poonch this morning and handed over the body to Pakistan officials.

“The body was received by a team of Pak officials including Pak army officials,” they said.