First time in recent past, Pakistan accepts body of intruder at LoC

Rajouri: A team of Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) Monday handed over the body of terror guide Tabarak Hussain to Pakistani authorities through Chakan Da Bagh crossing point on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.
Officials said that a team of Army, Police joined by the officials from civil administration and the doctors from the Health Department reached Chakan Da Bagh LoC crossing point in Poonch this morning and handed over the body to Pakistan officials.
“The body was received by a team of Pak officials including Pak army officials,” they said.
Terror guide identified as Tabarak Hussain, son of Mistri Malik of Sabzkote of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) was captured in an injured condition on August 21 in Jhanger Nowshera sector of LoC in Rajouri by the Army.
“Tabarak was arrested when he was infiltrating along with a fidayeen terror group. Indian army troops noticed the movement and fired upon the intruding terror group in which Tabarak was injured while other infiltrators returned,” the Army had stated.
Tabarak was hospitalised in the Army Hospital Rajouri on the same day (August 21). He remained there under treatment for fourteen days during which the Indian Army's dedicated team of doctors and paramedics took care of him. He was also administered three units of blood donated by army jawans.
However, late Sunday evening, Tabarak died of cardiac arrest. The post-mortem examination of his body was conducted at SDH Surankote.