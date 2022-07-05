Flash flood hits Kullan village in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Flash flood triggered by possible cloudburst in the upper reaches occurred in Kullan area of Kangan in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday blocking the Srinagar-Leh highway for traffic. The flash flood in the nallah snaking through Shah Mohalla Kullan occurred due to a possible cloudburst early Tuesday morning.

Locals said that the floodwaters entered into a few nearby houses. However, there are no reports of any loss of life or damage to property. The flash floods also resulted in the closure of Srinagar-Leh highway near Kullan, due to which traffic remains suspended on both sides of the highway.

Later Beacon pressed its men and machinery to clear the road after which the traffic was restored.

Deputy commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir Singh along with Tehsildar Gund, Javid Iqbal besides other officials visited the area. People took up the demand of construction of a bridge and protection wall with Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal.

DC Ganderbal assured them that the matter will be looked into and resolved.