Flash floods again hit Kashmir areas

Kupwara/Pulwama/Ganderbal: On the third consecutive day today, flash floods hit several areas in Kashmir causing extensive damage to public infrastructure, private properties and standing crops.

Kupwara

A bridge was damaged due due to flash floods while several other areas witnessed water logging on Friday in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

An official said that flash floods washed away part of a bridge at Nawa Bazar locality of Khumriyal area bringing traffic to halt. He said that water entered into many residential houses at several places including Salkot, Goose, Kashira, Izz Gund, Gund Machher and other places resulting in damage to the household items.

"Among the damaged residential houses included those belonging to Sanaullah Mir and Ashiq Hussain Bhat at Izz Gund locality," he added. He said that few vehicles were also washed away due to flash floods.

Locals told Greater Kashmir that the incessant rains have caused major damage to their standing crops including peddy fields, corn, etc.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din visited the spot to take stock of the situation.

Ganderbal

A heavy spell of rainfall on Friday caused flood-like situation in several areas of Ganderbal district in central Kashmir resulting in damage to several residential houses and agricultural fields.

According to the locals, a possible cloudburst in upper reaches of Gutlibagh following a heavy spell of rainfall triggered flashfloods in Gutlibagh and Baba Wayil areas of Ganderbal.

They said that the water entered several residential houses and inundated agricultural fields in the area.

Locals said several residential houses, inner link roads, irrigation, water supply and drainage system were damaged by the flash floods. However, there was no report of any loss of life.

Sources said that the flashfloods resulted in the overflow of a local irrigation canal due to which there was a flood-like situation in low lying areas of Baba Wayil, Sehpora and Nunner along Srinagar-Kargil highway and in Nunner area of Ganderbal district.

The traffic also remained affected on the highway on both sides.

An official told Greater Kashmir that the rescue teams including Police, SDRF and civil administration were immediately pressed into service.

Tehsildar Ganderbal Mushtaq Ahmed told Greater Kashmir that they are assessing the situation.

Deputy commissioner Ganderbal Kritika Jyotsna said that civil and police officials are on the ground assessing the situation in the areas.

"The water in the canal has been diverted to bring down its level,” she said, adding that rescue teams have been sent to the areas.

Pulwama

Flash flood wrecked havoc in Laam area of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district Friday afternoon.

According to sources, cloudburst occurred in upper region of Laam followed by flash flood in the vast low lying areas.

The flood damaged standing crops and also washed way a vast portion of agricultural land in the area.

The muddy water of the Laam nallah which was flowing through many residential areas including Laam, Soyinad, Zazbal, Deedarpora, and many other villages, created panic among the residents. The flood filled the lands with mud, stones and broken trees, locals said.

"People left their homes and rushed to safer places for safety. However fortunately no house was damaged", many locals said.

The flood also washed away a wooden footbridge near Deedarpora.

The floods also washed away a trout rearing farm which was established by the fisheries department in the nallah.

In the meantime Hajan and Naristan streams were also filled with flood water. The water also damaged a portion of road in Hajan Satoora area, locals said.