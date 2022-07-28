Flash floods at Rangreth damage many industrial units

Srinagar: Flash floods triggered by torrential rains in the Rangreth area here in the wee hours on Thursday caused extensive damage to several units in SIDCO Industrial Estate.

The flash floods hit the Rangreth area around 4 am after heavy rains and within no time water gushed towards SIDCO Industrial Estate and entered the ground floor of several units including E-tech Printers owned by GK Communications Pvt Ltd causing extensive damages.