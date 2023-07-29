Flash floods hit Kangan village

Kangan: A cloudburst in the upper reaches of Preng forest area in Kangan sub division of Ganderbal district Saturday triggered flash floods causing damage to several residential houses, a Masjid, and two government schools while a lift irrigation canal and a link road also got affected.

An official said that flash floods hit Gujarpati area of Preng in Kangan in the wee hours of Saturday due to which water entered a few residential houses and a Masjid, causing damage to it.

The canal passing through the area got blocked, which resulted in its overflow.

Soon after the information, locals, Police, and civil administration started a rescue and evacuation operation in the area.

SDM Kangan Javid Ahmad Rather, Tehsildar Kangan Haroon Rashid, SHO Kangan Zahoor Ahmad reached the spot to assess the situation and monitor restoration and rehabilitation work.