Flash floods hit Kangan village

Kangan: A cloudburst in the upper reaches of Preng forest area in Kangan sub division of Ganderbal district Saturday triggered flash floods causing damage to several residential houses, a Masjid, and two government schools while a lift irrigation canal and a link road also got affected.
An official said that flash floods hit Gujarpati area of Preng in Kangan in the wee hours of Saturday due to which water entered a few residential houses and a Masjid, causing damage to it.
The canal passing through the area got blocked, which resulted in its overflow.
Soon after the information, locals, Police, and civil administration started a rescue and evacuation operation in the area.
SDM Kangan Javid Ahmad Rather, Tehsildar Kangan Haroon Rashid, SHO Kangan Zahoor Ahmad reached the spot to assess the situation and monitor restoration and rehabilitation work.
Tehsildar Kangan Haroon Rashid told Greater Kashmir that at least seven affected families had been shifted to a nearby safer place. He said that at least four JCB machines were working in the restoration work.
The official said that fortunately there was no loss of life in the incident.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ganderbal, Mehraj-ud-Din Shah visited the flood-hit area and supervised the relief and rescue work. Locals said that there had been massive damage to their property in the floods.
They urged the administration to provide proper relief to the affected families besides make arrangements for their rehabilitation. Meanwhile, an official spokesman in a statement issued here said that due to the recent incessant heavy rains no major loss had been reported in district Ganderbal except a cloudburst, which struck the Gujar-Pati Preng around 3 am on Saturday and resulted in heavy discharge of water in the stream.
The spokesman said that according to the preliminary damage report, water in its route replenished seven houses with mud, suffocated a hydel power canal, impaired a Masjid, a lift water project, and two primary schools.
He said that in a proactive move, a team under the supervision of ADC Ganderbal, Mehraj-ud-Din Shah including field staff of Revenue Department, Jal Shakti, I&FC Ganderbal, R&B, along with machinery started work for early restoration.
The official spokesman said that immediate measures were taken to divert the water flow, mitigating potential damage.
He said that the affected families were shifted to safer locations and Rs 10,000 per family had been sanctioned from the Red Cross fund as an immediate relief.
The official spokesman said that essential items including utensils and blankets were also given to the families.
He said that to restore the canal, three JCBs were on the job since wee hours and the Revenue Department had been directed to prepare the final report regarding damage.