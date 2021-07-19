Flash-floods in Anantnag

Anantnag: The heavy rainfall during night hours triggered flash-floods and caused water-logging in several areas of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.

At Srigufwara-Sirhama in Bijbehara, a cloud burst resulted into overflowing of streams and Dadi canal causing flash-floods.

“The water entered many residential houses in Nowshera village and damaged standing crops and orchards,” locals said.

A 3-year-old girl drowned in a fast flowing stream at Amad village near Aishmuqam area. She was identified as Toiba Jan daughter of Nazir Ahmad Mir.

“The family immediately retrieved her from the stream and shifted her to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead,” an official said.

The rainfall also inundated several areas in Anantnag town and the villages around. The water level in one of the canals in the peripheries of the town overran and inundated the Pehroo area.

“The water entered several houses causing inconvenience to the people,” locals said. They said the entire area is water-logged and people including elders are stuck at their homes.

“We fear for our lives and property if it rains again as has been predicted by the MET department,” said Muhammad Ashraf, a local.