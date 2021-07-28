Flash floods in Bandipora wreak havoc

Bandipora: A residential house and a mosque were partially damaged while a footbridge was washed away by the flash floods triggered by heavy rains in Aloosa area of Bandipora district on Wednesday, officials said.

The flash flood also caused extensive damage to orchards and agriculture crops, the locals from Aloosa village told Greater Kashmir. They said that the rivulets in the area breached and water entered several residential houses and paddy fields.

The heavy discharge of the water also flooded Zaingeer Canal damaging its banks at several places, officials said.

In the uphill village of Chachinar, the flash flood, sources said, partially damaged a mosque and a residential house while washing away a footbridge.