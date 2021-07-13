Flash floods Public utility works suffer Rs 1.6 cr damage in Jammu

Jammu: Flash floods triggered by heavy rains have damaged 257 public utility works in Jammu district, mostly belonging to the Jal Shakti, Roads and Building and Health departments.

This disclosure was made in an assessment report prepared by the district administration Jammu with regard to the losses the government departments suffered due to heavy rains on Monday. “An estimate of Rs 1.60 Cr is required to be spent for the restoration of works damaged in the rains and flash floods across the Jammu district,” said the Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Anshul Garg.