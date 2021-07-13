Flash floods Public utility works suffer Rs 1.6 cr damage in Jammu
Jammu: Flash floods triggered by heavy rains have damaged 257 public utility works in Jammu district, mostly belonging to the Jal Shakti, Roads and Building and Health departments.
This disclosure was made in an assessment report prepared by the district administration Jammu with regard to the losses the government departments suffered due to heavy rains on Monday. “An estimate of Rs 1.60 Cr is required to be spent for the restoration of works damaged in the rains and flash floods across the Jammu district,” said the Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Anshul Garg.
Garg said that the electricity wires, poles, boundary walls suffered the maximum damage in rains. “Of total 257 works, which suffered damages, around 150 utility works related to water and electricity supply have been restored,” he added. The DC said that the restoration of 107 works was in progress. They would be restored shortly by the respective departments, he said.
Another officer in the administration told Greater Kashmir that one kachcha house was completely destroyed, five kachcha houses suffered severe damage while 10 concrete houses were partially damaged at Kalika Colony. Besides two teen-sheds and five houses sustained damages in Jammu North where the private properties also suffered heavy damages during incessant rains yesterday.
One protection wall, one bridge, three boundary walls and one drainage channel also got damaged in Jammu district in the heavy downpour.
In Kathua district, four residential houses were badly damaged, while partial damage was reported in case of 6 houses and three cow sheds, informed the Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rahul Yadav.
Yadav said that the Irrigation and Flood Control department works and properties along the Ujh and Tarna rivers suffered extensive damage in the flash-floods.
These rivers had touched the danger mark, a day before the heavy rains lashed the district.
He, however, said that Bani-Basohli road, which was blocked due to landslides, was restored for vehicular traffic. However, there was no loss of human life anywhere in the district, he added.
Besides Irrigation and Flood Control department, Power Development Department, Jal Shakti and Health departments suffered major losses due to the rains, he added.
Yadav said that restoration work was in progress.
Heavy rains lashed most parts of Jammu region on Monday causing extensive damage to the public as well as private property as the encroached and choked nallahs and drains wreaked havoc even in the residential localities.
The official figures available with Greater Kashmir claimed that 50 families also lost their household items in the flash floods and rains across the region. The assessment of damages, though, was still in progress.