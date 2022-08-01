Flash floods wreak havoc in Surankote

“It was a nightmare for everyone in the town as gushing waters were coming down the hills. Within no time, strong water currents entered our house and shops, and everyone was running here and there for safety,” the locals said recounting moments of horror.

“The situation was so scary that televisions, radios, carpets, and other commodities from shops were flowing in the flood water. We had no option but to see it helplessly or run here and there to save our lives,” they said. “A large number of houses and shops in the town were affected by the flash floods after water along with mud, stones, and trash entered inside, damaging properties. Even refrigerators and inverters lying inside suffered damage and basements of almost every single shop and house in these localities were filled with water and mud.”

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Vijay Sehgal of Surankote said, “We urge the government to constitute a special team for assessment of losses on account of this flash flood. Immediate financial aid should be provided to the affected families while all necessary preventive steps should be taken to avoid such a situation in the future. All drains and water channels should be properly cleaned and illegal encroachment leading to choking of water channels removed.”