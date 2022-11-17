Flawed merger of schools raises questions over setting up SSA school in Anantnag

Srinagar: Amid claims of bringing reforms in the educational sector across Jammu and Kashmir, a government school in Anantnag has failed to increase the enrollment of the students since its establishment in the area.

Established in early 2000s under the erstwhile Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme, Government Middle School (GMS) Hanji Muhalla in Botengo area of Anantnag has remained one of the examples of the poor performing schools.

The school has an enrollment of 12 students while the department has posted around seven teachers in the government-run institution.

The school has been established in complete violation of norms by the then government on the basis of the flawed feasibility report submitted by the then ZEO and CEO of the district.