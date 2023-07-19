Flood-like situation in Doda

Bhaderwah: Torrential rains Wednesday led to flood-like situation at several places in Doda district.

According to officials, a flood-like situation developed in Bhaderwah valley; Pul Doda Marmat and Bhalessa in Doda district due to cloudburst and heavy rainfall. Bhaderwah received 292.77 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the officials said.

ADC Bhaderwah Dilmir Chowdhary said, “Due to heavy rainfall and several cloudbursts during the last 24 hours, risk of flash flood, mudslide, and landslides has increased.”

“Administration is keeping a tab on the areas where a flood-like situation has emerged. All the police posts and field staff in such areas have been asked to remain vigilant and do the needful on priority to minimise damage due to excessive water flow,” ADC added.

People, he said, were advised to remain cautious and stay away from streams, rivers and other vulnerable spots.

Bhaderwah-Pathankot National Highway has been closed for all kinds of vehicular traffic because of the rise in water level of Basak Challa stream. Meanwhile SDM Chatroo Showket Hayat Mattoo also ordered closure of Kishtwar-Sinthan-Top Anantnag road as precautionary measure.