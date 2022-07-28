Flood-like situation in Kargil

Ganderbal: Heavy rains lashed the Kargil district of Ladakh on Thursday creating a flood-like situation in the region.
The incessant rainfall triggered flash floods in several areas of Chiktan, Sangrah, Baroo, and Khawos.
Agricultural land, and public and government properties were also damaged.
Due to flash floods, the buildings of NTPHC and Shining Star Private School were destroyed while the Imam Bargah building at Shakar was also damaged.
The flash floods also resulted in disruption of essential services including electricity and water supply, and damage to road infrastructure.
Locals said that the recent cloudburst and flash floods in many villages of Kargil exposed the region’s vulnerability to recurring cloudbursts and flooding caused by rapid climate changes and receding glaciers.
A social and political activist from Kargil, Sajad Kargili urged the administration to restore the essential services hit by the floods and rehabilitate people affected by the flood.
Executive Councilor, Health, Agriculture and Revenue LAHDC, Kargil, Mohsin Ali who is stationed at Shakar Chiktan for the last three days to assess the situation of flash flood-affected areas on Thursday visited Shakar along with Councilor Shakar Constituency Zakir Hussain, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Tehsildar and incharge Police Post Chiktan.
After assessing the situation, the Executive Councilor passed directions to run the NTPHC in a private building so that people get proper medical facilities.
He also directed to merge the students of Shining Star Private School with Girls Middle School Shakar so that students do not get affected.
The work on clearance of the road between Shakardoo to Shakar Sapi is in full swing and the Executive Councilor personally monitored the work on the spot and intimated that the road would reopen within a few days.