Flood-like situation in Kargil

Ganderbal: Heavy rains lashed the Kargil district of Ladakh on Thursday creating a flood-like situation in the region.

The incessant rainfall triggered flash floods in several areas of Chiktan, Sangrah, Baroo, and Khawos.

Agricultural land, and public and government properties were also damaged.

Due to flash floods, the buildings of NTPHC and Shining Star Private School were destroyed while the Imam Bargah building at Shakar was also damaged.

The flash floods also resulted in disruption of essential services including electricity and water supply, and damage to road infrastructure.

Locals said that the recent cloudburst and flash floods in many villages of Kargil exposed the region’s vulnerability to recurring cloudbursts and flooding caused by rapid climate changes and receding glaciers.