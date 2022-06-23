Flood threat subsides in Kashmir
Srinagar: With improvement in the weather, the water level in river Jhelum has receded below the danger mark bringing much-needed respite to inhabitants living adjacent to water bodies.
Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control, Naresh Kumar told Greater Kashmir that the situation has improved considerably since yesterday. " With improvement in the weather, the water level has receded considerably, no untoward incident has been reported anywhere.
There have been no major breaches, we can say that the flood threat is over as the water level in water bodies is gradually decreasing."
Following days of incessant rains lashing the Kashmir, rivers, as well as smaller water bodies, were in spate with flash floods reported in several areas including washing away of several roads as the administration issued an advisory to avoid major accidents on Wednesday.
Kumar said they are continuously monitoring the situation which has improved a lot since yesterday evening when River Jhelum at Sangam in south Kashmir was close to the flood mark. However, the rain has stopped and if we go through the Meteorological Department forecast weather will remain dry for the next couple of days.
As per the I&FC's gauge reading at major points, the water level of River Jhelum at Sangam gauge had reached 22.09-ft at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, which come down to 17 ft at noon on Thursday, thus below the ‘flood declaration mark’ of 18 ft.
At Ram Munshi Bagh here, the water level of Jhelum was below the flood mark. At Asham in northern Kashmir’s Bandipora district, the official said, the Jhelum level was at 12.58ft, almost 2 ft below the mark when a flood is sounded there.
According to the official water levels in tributaries, including Vishow Nallah at Khudwani, Rambiyara Nallah at Wachi, Lidder Nallah at Batkoot, Doodhganga Nallah at Barzulla, Sindh Nallah at Doderhama, Sukhnag Nallah at Arizal, Ferozpora Nallah at Drung, and Pohru Nallah at Seelu has also witnessed a decrease.
Weather likely to remain dry in J&K
Weather in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to remain dry till the end of the month. "Weather is likely to remain generally dry in J&K till the month-end. There is no danger of flood in the union territory as of now", an official of the Met department said. Srinagar registered 10.8, Pahalgam 8.6 and Gulmarg 2.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.
Leh in the Ladakh region recorded 6.6 and Kargil 9.3 degrees as the minimum temperature. Jammu had 21.2, Katra 19.8, Batote 11.7, Banihal 12.6 and Bhaderwah 13 degrees as the minimum temperature.