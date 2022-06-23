Flood threat subsides in Kashmir

Srinagar: With improvement in the weather, the water level in river Jhelum has receded below the danger mark bringing much-needed respite to inhabitants living adjacent to water bodies.

Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control, Naresh Kumar told Greater Kashmir that the situation has improved considerably since yesterday. " With improvement in the weather, the water level has receded considerably, no untoward incident has been reported anywhere.

There have been no major breaches, we can say that the flood threat is over as the water level in water bodies is gradually decreasing."