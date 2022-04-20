Flu among school children | Experts allay COVID fears

Srinagar: The health experts on Wednesday said the flu symptoms found in school-going children was not because of Coronavirus but exposure, pollen, seasonal allergy, among other factors. The doctors said children are usually infected with the seasonal flu during the present season (March-April).
“This year parents are worried about it as students did not go to school during these two months in the last two years and instead followed all precautions as schools were closed due to COVID-19,” said noted pediatrician, Dr Suhail Nayak.
“Respiratory viruses like influenza and other viruses are mostly active in March and April. Every year students would fall ill in these two months and we call it seasonal flu,” he said.
Notably, a majority of the school-going children these days are complaining of cough, fever, sore throat and other flu symptoms. It has turned parents apprehensive and anxious about the health of the kids as they fear the kids are infected by Covid-19 virus.
“Basically parents didn’t experience anything like this for the last two years as kids didn’t attend school. Covid-19 maintained its dominance in the last two years and parents forgot about the respiratory virus,” he said.
Dr Suhail Nayak said the parents should keep their kids at home for five days if they
develop any of the flu symptoms which can be overcome by taking a lot of fluids and taking rest. He said the parents should ensure that the child takes five days rest if he develops any flu symptoms.
“But if children develop fever for more than five days or face any breathing problem then the parents should consult a pediatrician for further treatment,” he said.
Meanwhile, HoD Community Medicine GMC Srinagar, Dr Muhammad Saleem Khan also denied that any child is infected with Covid-19 and said the children were infected by seasonal flu which was not experienced during the last two years due to closure of educational institutions.
“There is nothing to worry about but parents should take care of the hygiene of students, ensure that any students who develop flu symptoms should not unnecessarily move out,” Dr Khan said. “It is an allergic time and seasonal allergy which affects students this time but rest there is nothing to worry,” he said.
Dr Suhail Nayak said the wave will slow down in May and no child will fall ill after mid of May.
“But parents are advised to give a healthy diet to children to make their immune system strong. When the basic issue of nutrition is addressed it makes them (children) strong and they combat the seasonal flu,” he said.
He also said that use of face masks by children in schools was not mandatory as they need to remain focused towards their studies.
“It is debatable whether children in schools should wear a mask or not. Schools are learning places and kids have to remain focused towards learning. I think it is not necessary to wear masks for school going children,” he said.