Flu among school children | Experts allay COVID fears

“Respiratory viruses like influenza and other viruses are mostly active in March and April. Every year students would fall ill in these two months and we call it seasonal flu,” he said.

Notably, a majority of the school-going children these days are complaining of cough, fever, sore throat and other flu symptoms. It has turned parents apprehensive and anxious about the health of the kids as they fear the kids are infected by Covid-19 virus.

“Basically parents didn’t experience anything like this for the last two years as kids didn’t attend school. Covid-19 maintained its dominance in the last two years and parents forgot about the respiratory virus,” he said.