Flyover to be constructed over 90 feet road to Wayil stretch in Ganderbal soon: Div Com Kashmir

Talking to media persons, during his visit to Ganderbal district, the Divisional Commissioner said that the government was aware of the problems being faced by the commuters in Ganderbal. "From April onwards, administration along with the Municipal Committee Ganderbal will start black topping of roads. In order to ease out the traffic mess, a flyover will come up from 90 feet to Wayil. "The DPR is ready and tendering will start anytime," he said.

He said that the proposed flyover is a part of the semi ring road project. Pertinently, the delay in the widening of the Pandach-Beehama road has caused hardships to the commuters.

Earlier, the Divisional Commissioner visited Ganderbal district where he inaugurated a clean-up drive in the vicinity of a Public Park in Ward 8 Chak Duderhama area of the town.