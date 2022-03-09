Flyover to be constructed over 90 feet road to Wayil stretch in Ganderbal soon: Div Com Kashmir

Ganderbal: In order to ease out the traffic congestion in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal, the government is all set to construct a flyover from 90 feet road (Pandach) to Wayil in Ganderbal.
The construction of the 90 feet road- Wayil flyover is said to be a part of a semi ring road project already taken up by the government.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole on Wednesday said that inorder to decongest the district, government will construct a flyover from 90 feet road upto Wayil in Ganderbal district.
Talking to media persons, during his visit to Ganderbal district, the Divisional Commissioner said that the government was aware of the problems being faced by the commuters in Ganderbal. "From April onwards, administration along with the Municipal Committee Ganderbal will start black topping of roads. In order to ease out the traffic mess, a flyover will come up from 90 feet to Wayil. "The DPR is ready and tendering will start anytime," he said.
He said that the proposed flyover is a part of the semi ring road project. Pertinently, the delay in the widening of the Pandach-Beehama road has caused hardships to the commuters.
Earlier, the Divisional Commissioner visited Ganderbal district where he inaugurated a clean-up drive in the vicinity of a Public Park in Ward 8 Chak Duderhama area of the town.
He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Krittika Jyotsna, Director, Urban Local Bodies Department, Mathura Masoom and several other officers. On the occasion, Executive Officer, Municipal Council Ganderbal, Naveed Aijaz apprised the Divisional Commissioner about the work being done on sanitation and anti-polythene campaign in the district.
The Div Com complemented the district administration and Municipal Council Ganderbal for their commitment to make Ganderbal polythene free district.
After launching the clean-up drive the Div Com interacted with locals at Sindh Park and urged them not to pollute the Nallah Sindh by dumping plastics, sewage and solid wastes on its banks. He also sought their cooperation to make Ganderbal plastic free zone.
Meanwhile, Div Com and the Deputy Commissioner also launched an afforestation campaign organised by Municipal Council Ganderbal in collaboration with Forest Department. They planted saplings and initiated the eco green mission on the Banks of Nallah Sindh. Students from different schools also participated in the event.
During his address, Div Com urged the audience to fully support the government's initiative to clean up the environment. He said that polythene and single use plastics should be banned in government offices and the officers should play their key role in cleaning up the environment.
Divisional Commissioner also directed Forest Department officials to make sufficient supply of plants available to facilitate plantation drive across the district.
Div Com also appreciated the role of the men involved in cleaning the water bodies and other vulnerable places especially ragpickers also known as the Eco-Guards for their hard work and day-long efforts to segregate recyclable waste material and felicitated them with certificates, protective equipment, as well as identity cards.