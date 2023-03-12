FM Sitharaman to present J&K’s Budget 2023-24 in Parliament today

Srinagar: Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman would present J&K’s Budget 2023-24 in the Parliament on Monday.

The Union Finance Ministry has finalised J&K’s annual budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, which is expected to be tabled in Lok Sabha on the first day of the session on March 13, when the Parliament resumes after a one-month hiatus.

As per the Lok Sabha business schedule, the Union Finance Minister would present a statement (Hindi and English versions) of estimated receipts and expenditures of J&K for the year 2023-24.

“The budget will be bigger in terms of numbers than past years,” authorities said.

According to them, the Union Finance Ministry has given the budget final touches in conjunction with the Finance Department of J&K, and it is ready for presentation in the Parliament.