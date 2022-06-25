Focus of infiltration now largely Pir Panjal, Nepal: Army Commander

Srinagar: Stating that Kashmir situation is better, a top Army commander on Saturday said that focus of infiltration has now shifted to south of Pir Panjal and even some infiltrators may have trickled in via Nepal.

“The infiltration does not take place only through the Valley. I am not saying that we have put in place a system which ensures zero infiltration. Yes, there is a possibility of infiltration taking place here, but in the recent years, the way we have made the fence stronger, the way the deployment has been made and the surveillance equipments there, the success rate of infiltration has gone down,” one of top Army commanders told a selected group journalists during an informal interaction here.

“As a result, what happens is that when there is pressure on and one side, they try the other sides, the alternate routes.”