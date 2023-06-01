Focus on fulfilling hopes, aspirations of people: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday urged the Police and civil administration to focus on fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with senior officials of Police and civil administration of Kashmir division and commending their efforts in the successful conduct of G20 meeting in Srinagar, the LG said, “G20 meeting and enthusiasm of all sections of society reflects aspirations of the people. Collective effort is required to make J&K strong and prosperous. All officers, civil and Police Department should focus on fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of people.”

He said that the credit for the successful conduct of the G20 meeting should go to the team of officials, which worked hard on the ground.

“The entire civil and Police administration showed excellent coordination,” Sinha said.