Focus on fulfilling hopes, aspirations of people: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday urged the Police and civil administration to focus on fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with senior officials of Police and civil administration of Kashmir division and commending their efforts in the successful conduct of G20 meeting in Srinagar, the LG said, “G20 meeting and enthusiasm of all sections of society reflects aspirations of the people. Collective effort is required to make J&K strong and prosperous. All officers, civil and Police Department should focus on fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of people.”
He said that the credit for the successful conduct of the G20 meeting should go to the team of officials, which worked hard on the ground.
“The entire civil and Police administration showed excellent coordination,” Sinha said.
He said that the transformative work done by the officials shows that J&K was now fully prepared to host international-level events.
“The G20 meeting has become a historic event for J&K and set a benchmark for us for smooth conduct of upcoming events like Amarnath Yatra. We should prepare a plan at district level to ensure the smooth conduct of all such events,” the LG said.
He directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to take stock of the achievements, analyse the execution of projects, saturation of welfare schemes, and progress under KCC to have a complete overview of the benefits of development at the grass root level.
Sinha said animal husbandry, agriculture sector, and saturation of schemes for farmers should be priority areas.
“It is essential to conduct in-depth analysis of the progress achieved on both law and order and development fronts. The DCs and SSPs can also play an important role in identifying industries best suitable in their respective districts, and what more can be done in other sectors like self-employment, agriculture, horticulture, and allied sectors,” he said.
The LG also outlined the vision for the future and said, “We should ensure exemplary punishment to those indulging in corruption and also wage a war against the menace of drug abuse. We should remain unwavering and determined on the path of peace, progress, and prosperity for all.”
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal; Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh; Special DG CID, R R Swain; Principal Secretary to LG Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; DCs, and SSPs were also present on the occasion.