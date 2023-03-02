Focus on what unites, not what divides: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said urged the Foreign Ministers of G20 to focus on what unites, not what divides.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the meeting of the foreign ministers of G20 in a video message, PM Modi said that the meeting was taking place in the land of Gandhi and the Buddha.

“I urge you to draw inspiration from India's civilisational ethos of focusing not on what divides us, but on what unites us all,” he said.

Underlining why India chose the theme of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ for its G20 Presidency, the PM said that it signals the need for unity of purpose as well as the unity of action.