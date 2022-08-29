Foes turn friends: PDP welcomes back Ghulam Nabi Azad into J&K politics

Srinagar: Political foes of June, 2008 today turned friends as PDP not only welcomed back Ghulam Nabi Azad into J&K politics but also defended him for forming a new party saying it is his democratic right.

PDP in June , 2008 withdrew support to Azad's government, which led to its fall. Today when Azad is under intense attack from some political parties for leaving Congress and forming a new party, PDP welcomed him back and described him as a towering political leader.

Congress and Apni Party are accusing Azad of launching the new party "at the behest of BJP leadership at Centre."

PDP general secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura while talking to media persons today said, "Azad sahab is a towering political leader and he is welcome back to J&K. It is a democratic right of any person including Azad sahab to leave a party and form a new party."

Hanjura said it is an internal matter of Congress as to why Azad left it.

Asked that will the PDP form an electoral alliance with Azad's party, Hanjura said," Elections are nowhere in sight right now. But when the election time comes, we will see, what is to be done."