Foggy colour of water in nallah Sindh; locals panicky

Ganderbal: The changed colour of water in nallah Sindh flowing through Ganderbal Monday triggered panic among the locals.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, locals said that the colour of the water of nallah Sindh from Sonamarg downward and flowing through Kangan upto Ganderbal had suddenly changed to foggy white on Monday morning.

As the news spread in the locality, many people rushed to the banks of the Sindh to witness a shift in its colour. “The upper layer of the water seemed white,” Aijaz Ahmed, 45, said.