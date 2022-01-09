Follow narrative of peace, development: Lt Gen Pandey

Srinagar: Stating that there should be change of narrative that existed for years now, General Officer Commanding of Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lieutenant General D P Pandey on Sunday urged the youth to "follow the narrative of peace and development".
“Message to youth of Kashmir, especially in Srinagar is that they need to change their narrative that has existed for years now and they should follow the narrative of peace and development of the country to bring back the smile on the faces of everyone,” Lt Gen Pandey said this while paying obeisance at Gurdwara Chatti Padshahi in Rainawari area of old Srinagar on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti that was celebrated with religious fervor and gaiety in Kashmir on Sunday.
“I hope the day will come when every face in Kashmir including mine will wear a good smile,” said Lt Gen Pandey.
He was accompanied by several other senior Army officers. He said that he has visited all shrines, Mosques, Temples but this was his first visit to the Chatti Padshahi Gurdwara, he added.
“It is my good luck that I visited the Gurdwara to pay obeisance on the auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind SinghJi Jayanti”, he added.
“I prayed for peace and prosperity for the people of Kashmir to live happily and for the soldiers of Chinar Corps wherever they are performing their duties,” he said.
Lt Gen Pandey said that it was the duty of the Indian Army to conduct rescue operations. “Whenever need arises anywhere in the country or world our jawans perform their duties for the people,” he said. “It is in our blood.”
The senior Army General said that Kashmiri people and Chinar Corps are “one and the same”. “Wherever any civilian feels problems we are ready to extend a helping hand towards them,” he added.