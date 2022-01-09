Follow narrative of peace, development: Lt Gen Pandey

Srinagar: Stating that there should be change of narrative that existed for years now, General Officer Commanding of Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lieutenant General D P Pandey on Sunday urged the youth to "follow the narrative of peace and development".

“Message to youth of Kashmir, especially in Srinagar is that they need to change their narrative that has existed for years now and they should follow the narrative of peace and development of the country to bring back the smile on the faces of everyone,” Lt Gen Pandey said this while paying obeisance at Gurdwara Chatti Padshahi in Rainawari area of old Srinagar on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti that was celebrated with religious fervor and gaiety in Kashmir on Sunday.