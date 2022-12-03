FOOD FOR THOUGHT | Kashmir platter gets pricier

Srinagar: The rate lists issued by the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department has seen poor implementation on the ground as prices of all eatables are at an all-time high.

The sluggishness on part of the competent authorities to regulate the rates of eatables and essentials is giving a tough time to the consumers.

The market prices of eatables have witnessed exorbitant hikes in absence of any enforcement by the FCS&CA in markets to regulate the rates of essential commodities.

The FCS&CA Department has received severe criticism from all walks of life over its failure to implement the rate lists of all eatables including fruits and vegetables which has given a free hand to the retailers to fix the prices as per their own will. The complaints of overpricing by the retailers are pouring in from all districts of Kashmir amid the failure of the authorities to issue a revised rate list of the eatables.