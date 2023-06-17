For 300 expecting mothers, no gynaecologist in Gurez

Bandipora: For around 300 pregnant women of Gurez, not even a single gynaecologist is posted in the picturesque valley.

Gurez continues to lack basic healthcare facilities, and people say that the authorities appear unconcerned and are not coming up with a long-term solution.

Even though the main community health facility in the heart of Dawar has been shifted to its new building since Wednesday, patients in need of expert care are still required to travel long distances to Bandipora or Srinagar due to the shortage of specialist doctors.

Pregnant women from the area make up the majority of those without access to healthcare.

According to current estimates, roughly 300 pregnant women are registered with the Health Department as of now.

Despite the formation of a permanent position of a gynaecologist some years ago, the estimated population of 30,000 does not have the services of a gynae to assist them.