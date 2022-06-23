For 4th day, Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remains closed

Ramban: A major landslide near Dewal bridge Udhampur, which has damaged both the tubes of the highway and could not be cleared, movement of all types of vehicles shall remain suspended on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway for the fourth straight day on Friday, traffic authorities said.

However, Ramban- Banihal stretch of highway was restored after concerned agencies cleared the mud and landslides at various places Thursday evening.

Kashmir bound passenger light motor vehicles stopped at Police check post Ramban were allowed to move Thursday evening.

Earlier during the day, Heavy Motor Vehicles stranded at Battery Chasma and Digdoll were also allowed to move towards Kashmir.

The strategic highway remained closed for vehicular traffic on the third consecutive day on Thursday following heavy rains and multiple landslides in Udhampur and Ramban district.