For 4th day, Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remains closed

Ramban: A major landslide near Dewal bridge Udhampur, which has damaged both the tubes of the highway and could not be cleared, movement of all types of vehicles shall remain suspended on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway for the fourth straight day on Friday, traffic authorities said.
However, Ramban- Banihal stretch of highway was restored after concerned agencies cleared the mud and landslides at various places Thursday evening.
Kashmir bound passenger light motor vehicles stopped at Police check post Ramban were allowed to move Thursday evening.
Earlier during the day, Heavy Motor Vehicles stranded at Battery Chasma and Digdoll were also allowed to move towards Kashmir.
The strategic highway remained closed for vehicular traffic on the third consecutive day on Thursday following heavy rains and multiple landslides in Udhampur and Ramban district.
The road restoration work was started Wednesday afternoon after improvement in weather. Officials said restoration work at Dewalpul area of Udhampir where 100 to 125 meters road stretch of highway suffered extensive damages due to massive landslides and washing away of road is going on.
Due to closure of the highway, hundreds of vehicles including those carrying passengers and tourists got stranded at different places between Nashri and Banihal besides large numbers of commuters were stuck at other places including Dhar Road and Udhampur.
Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam said after improvement in weather on Wednesday afternoon men and machinery of NHAI was pressed into service to clear the landslide and shooting stones that occurred as many places between Nashri and Banihal sector of National Highway passing through Ramban district were cleared while the road clearance operation at Dewal Udhampur is going on.
Traffic authorities said road link between Ramban and Banihal was made traffic worthy by the concerned agencies and Kashmir bound stranded vehicles were allowed to move.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar along with Deputy Commissioner Udhampur and officers and officials of NHAI visited Dewal landslide area where they inspected ongoing work and directed the contractor company of NHAI to speed up the road restoration work by pressing more men and machinery into service.
Earlier, in order to speed up the road maintenance, the agency carried out blasting to remove the heavy boulders accumulated on the road at Dewal Udhampur.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Headquarters issued an advisory advising commuters not to undertake journeys on the highway till the road was not restored. Likewise, vehicular movement from Jammu to Chenani,Patnitop,Batote, Doda Bhaderwah Kishtwar Gool ,Ramban and Srinagar also remain suspended due to closure of highway.