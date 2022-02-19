For 5th straight year, J&K logs over 1 cr cellular users

Srinagar: Despite all odds at the economic activity front owing to COVID19, in an interesting trend, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a mobile subscriber growth of 15 to 20 per cent in the last 5 years.

This growth curve, which started its upward trajectory in 2017 is quite significant as the UT had a total of 9573852 mobile subscribers in 2016.

This erosion of mobile subscriber base was after it lost a huge chunk of subscribers to a long communication shutdown in 2016.