‘For endorsing terror factory, self-proclaimed keyboard warrior now in the dock’

The article authored by Tantray, by calling recent spontaneous protests against civilian killings by terrorists as “staged”, without solid evidence has lead to a watershed moment, an

expose of keyboard warriors, said highly placed sources.

Many netizens have already tagged Tantray’s work of ulterior motives as "Kashmir Fight Blog 2.0". The 16-page article of Tantray is a testimony that similar to Kashmir Fight Blog, a mudslinging fest that eventually got busted by the Police, Tantray’s article was written with an intention of being a smear campaign meant to character assassinate respectable citizens, making them vulnerable to become targets for terror elements.

For practicing irresponsible “journalism” by endangering lives of innocent citizens and dubbing them as “agents”, Tantray, a cheerleader of unrest, is now in the dock, police sources said.