For first time B2V has 21 clear deliverables and targets; 15 to 20 lakh citizens to be involved

Kathua: Principal Secretary, Information, Higher Education Rohit Kansal, today visited remote Panchayat Hutt in district Kathua to preside over an array of activities during the ongoing Back to Village programme Phase-4.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that DDC Chairperson Kathua, Mahan Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Rahul Pandey, ADC Basohli Ajeet Singh, District and Sectoral officers, Sarpanch Surinder Singh, and other concerned officers accompanied the Visiting Officer.

The Visiting Officer expounded on the concept of Back To Village and urged the Rural Populace to actively participate in the ongoing Back to village programme which is meant to assess the developmental achievements projected during previous B2V programs. He said that the main aim of B2V4 is to make the Rural Economy self-reliant by exposing ruralites to new skills, and vocational training and covering them under tailor-made government schemes of self-employment through proper handholding.

Referring to the record Tourist Footfall in J&K during the current year, the Visiting Officer said Panchayat Hutt also holds tremendous potential to emerge as one of the attractive tourist destinations owing to its picturesque beauty.