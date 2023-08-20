For Kupwara’s Wandaji village, electricity still a distant dream

Kupwara: A remote village in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district is yet to see electricity even in this digital world.

Electricity has been a distant dream for over 900 souls of Wandaji, a remote village in Budnamal area of the district, putting the inhabitants to a lot of hardships.

“Budnamal area used to suffer a lot due to lack of electricity but last year our joy knew no bounds after our nearby villages got electricity for the first time. We had been told that the entire Budnamal area would be covered under a centrally sponsored scheme but later Wandaji hamlet was left out due to reasons best known to the authorities,” said Ghulam Nabi Lone, a local.

He said that more than 180 households of Ward No 4, 5, and 6 had been left out without electricity.