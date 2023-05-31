For patients at SMHS Hospital, waiting time of 3 hours for OPD Card

Srinagar: Patients seeking medical care at SMHS Hospital, Kashmir’s largest tertiary care institute, have to queue up for hours for an OPD registration card.

The authorities have failed to reduce the waiting time, despite assurances in the past and in spite of introducing an app-based registration system.

Sarwa Begum, who said she was over 80-years-old, accompanied her equally aged husband from Khag Budgam to SMHS Hospital on Monday. Sarwa said she had arrived at the hospital registration counter at 9 am. Visibly fatigued, she finally managed to get OPD registration card at ten minutes past noon, when Greater Kashmir spoke to her. She rushed to the medicine OPD with her patient.

“By the time it's our turn, the doctor may have left,” she feared.

Another queue awaited her in the OPD area, this one allowing her a slower progress forward, towards the doctor’s room.