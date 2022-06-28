For smooth Yatra, Traffic Police issue highway advisory

“Till 2pm, LMVs traffic going in both the directions shall be redirected through Jawahar Tunnel and thereafter Navyug tunnel.

LMVs of citizens from Jammu / Kashmir provinces who wish to travel outside the indicated timing for NH-44 are advised to travel via Mughal road,” it said. Tourists and Yatris are advised to travel only via NH-44 following the timings given above.

Movement of Heavy Motor Vehicles i.e (goods truck/Trailer/ Oil tankers etc.)

“HMVs movement through NH-44 will be on alternate days as is the current practice. The down (Srinagar to Jammu) movement of HMVs will be allowed from Qazigund towards Jammu from 2-30 pm to 8pm only, on alternate days whereas the up (Jammu to Srinagar) movement of HMVs will be released from Jakhani Udhampur between 4pm to 8pm on alternate days.