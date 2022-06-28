For smooth Yatra, Traffic Police issue highway advisory

Ramban: In view of Amarnath yatra, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Department has issued a traffic advisory in connection with the Amarnath yatra for facilitating Yatris on Jammu Srinagar National Highway (NH-44).
For this purpose Jammu and Kashmir traffic police headquarters issued a special traffic advisory stating that “Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is starting from 29 June till 13 August 2022 and the route for the Yatra shall be NH-44 only”.
“As a result some changes in the timings of vehicular traffic movement have been decided and are informed to the general public and other concerned through this advisory. The movement of Light Motor Vehicles (i.e cars, taxies, passenger vehicles, personnel cars etc) . The civilian and non civilian Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) movement from Jammu to Srinagar via NH-44 shall be released from TCP Nagrota between 7-30am to 11 am daily while LMVs traffic from Srinagar to Jammu via NH-44 shall be released from Qazigund after 11-30am daily,” the advisory said.
“Till 2pm, LMVs traffic going in both the directions shall be redirected through Jawahar Tunnel and thereafter Navyug tunnel.
LMVs of citizens from Jammu / Kashmir provinces who wish to travel outside the indicated timing for NH-44 are advised to travel via Mughal road,” it said. Tourists and Yatris are advised to travel only via NH-44 following the timings given above.
Movement of Heavy Motor Vehicles i.e (goods truck/Trailer/ Oil tankers etc.)
“HMVs movement through NH-44 will be on alternate days as is the current practice. The down (Srinagar to Jammu) movement of HMVs will be allowed from Qazigund towards Jammu from 2-30 pm to 8pm only, on alternate days whereas the up (Jammu to Srinagar) movement of HMVs will be released from Jakhani Udhampur between 4pm to 8pm on alternate days.
The vehicles carrying fresh and perishable items will be allowed to move with the HMVs only,” it said.
However, priority will be given to the vehicles carrying fresh and perishable items. To avoid congestion, HMVs (below 10 wheels), including those carrying fresh and perishable items are advised to use Mughal Road.
Movement of tourists and Yatris in Kashmir valley. Tourists and Yatris are advised to travel in the Kashmir valley only during the light hour’s i.e between 7am to 6pm only.
MOVEMENT VIA MUGHAL ROAD:
Mughal road shall remain open on all the days for LMVs from 9am to 12 noon from Heerpora Shopian and Behramgalla Poonch. However, HMVs (below10 wheels) shall be allowed on alternate days on Mughal road from 9-30 am from Heerpora Shopian go down convoy and from 9-30 am from Behramgalla for up convoy, the advisory said.
“The above timings are indicated and may be changed depending upon the weather conditions, road conditions and other administrative requirements. Citizens are advised to check the daily traffic advisory and plan their travel accordingly.
Taxi and tour operators and hoteliers are advised to inform their clients about the above travel restrictions well in advance so as to avoid last minute difficulties. The daily traffic advisory may be accessed on Twitter (@Traffic _hqrs) and web (www.jktraffic police.nic.in.)” advisory stated.