For swift troops movement at China, Pak borders, India constructs 24 bridges, 3 roads

New Delhi: To ensure swift movement of troops at borders with China and Pakistan, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed 24 bridges and three roads, including at the height of over 19,000 feet in Ladakh, in four states and two union territories.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated these 24 bridges and three roads from Delhi.

Of the 24 bridges, nine are in Jammu and Kashmir, five each in Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, three in Uttarakhand and one each in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. Of the three roads, two are in Ladakh and one is in West Bengal.

The projects e-inaugurated by Singh have been completed on important road axis and laterals along the Northern and Eastern borders of the country.