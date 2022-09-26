FORBIDDEN FRUIT | Apple theories take seed

“Numerous apple-carrying vehicles were getting stuck along the national highway, particularly close to the 20 km stretch between Qazigund and Banihal, which has been the source of complaints of the fruit growers,” they said.

Fruit growers protested in Srinagar’s Press Enclave and in several fruit mandis to draw attention to the mismanagement.

Chairman of Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Dealers Union, Bashir Ahmad Basheer told Greater Kashmir that since a few weeks ago, authorities have been stopping fruit-carrying vehicles along the Srinagar-Jammu highway for days together, causing losses as fresh fruits rot on the highway and when the fruit growers sell it in the markets, they receive less money because it has typically started to rot.

“Until yesterday, 8000 trucks carrying apples worth Rs 100 crore were stuck on the national highway, but today we met IGP Traffic and other officials, and they told us that 4000 vehicles have moved towards Jammu and the remaining will be allowed to move by Monday evening. Kashmir's fruit industry is suffering from two problems at once because the government has failed to help it,” Basheer said.

“Our apple was already fetching poor prices due to the invasion of untaxed Iranian apples into Indian markets. Now, this year, we are suffering another problem with transportation which is adding to the losses. If the situation remains the same, the growers will cease growing apples.”