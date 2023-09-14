Forces conduct searches in Rajouri villages

Rajouri: Security forces Thursday conducted area domination search operations at multiple places in Rajouri district, a day after the encounter at Narla Bambal village concluded.

Two terrorists were killed in this encounter that started on Tuesday and ended on Wednesday with an army soldier and tracker dog (of the army) also killed in the firefight.

Officials said, “On Thursday, the forces conducted searches at many places in the district, including in some hilly pockets.”

“These operations were conducted jointly by army, police and paramilitary forces,” they added.

Some of these operations, official sources said, were going on when the last reports were received.