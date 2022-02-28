Forces conduct searches in several Shopian villages

Shopian: Security forces launched Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) in three villages of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday.
A police official said that columns of Army, CRPF and police surrounded a cluster of houses in Zawoora village, two kilometers from Shopian town, and carried out a door-to-door search operation.
The official said that the forces at around 4 pm laid a siege around Awneera village in Zainapora sub district and conducted a search operation.
According to the official, the forces in the evening launched a search operation in Manloo village of the district.
"The operations were launched after the forces had been tipped off about the presence of militants in these village", said the official. All the operation, however, were later called off as no militant was found hiding in the village.