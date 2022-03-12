Forces conduct searches in several Shopian villages

Shopian: Security forces launched Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) in two villages of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday. A police official said that columns of Army, CRPF and Police surrounded a cluster of houses at around 12.30 am in Heff village in Zainapora area of the district and carried out door-to-door searches.
The official said that a few hours later, the forces laid a siege around Nowgam village and conducted a search operation. According to the official, the search operations were launched after the forces had been tipped off about the presence of militants in these villages. Both the operations, however, were later called off as no militant was found hiding in these villages.