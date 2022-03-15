Forces conduct searches in several Shopian villages

Shopian: Security forces conducted Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) in two villages of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.
A police official said that columns of Army, CRPF and police surrounded a cluster of houses at around 12.30 am in Padarpora village of the district and carried out door-to-door searches.
The official said that in the afternoon, the forces laid a siege around Trenz village and conducted a search operation.
According to the official, the search operations were launched after the forces had been tipped off about the presence of militants in these villages.
Both the operation, however, were later called off as no militant was found hiding in these villages.