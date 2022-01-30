Forces conduct searches in Shopian

Shopian: Security forces conducted Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) in two areas of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.
A Police official said that columns of Army, CRPF, and police surrounded a cluster of houses in Dalal Mohalla locality of Shopian town and carried out a door-to-door search operation.
The official said that at around 5.30 pm, the forces ring-fenced Kumdalan village and carried out a search operation.
"The searches were conducted after the forces were tipped off about the presence of militants in the locality", said the official.
He, however, said that both the operations were later called off as no militant was found hiding in these areas.