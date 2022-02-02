Forces conduct searches in Shopian

Shopian: Security forces conducted Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) in several villages of south Kashmir’s Shopian district since Wednesday morning.
A Police official said that columns of Army, CRPF, and police surrounded Trenz village at around 6 am and carried out a door-to-door search operation.
The official said that the forces ring-fenced Baskushan Imamsahab and Awneera villages of the district in the afternoon and conducted search operations.
"The searches were conducted after the forces were tipped off about the presence of militants in the locality", said the official.
He, however, said that all the operations were later called off as no militant was found hiding in these areas.