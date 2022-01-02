Forces conduct searches in Shopian village

Shopian: Security forces conducted a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Keegam village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.
A Police official said that columns of Army, CRPF, and police ring-fenced the village at around 4.30 pm and carried out a door-to-door search operation.
"The operation was launched after the forces received inputs about the presence of militants in the village", said the official. The operation, however, was later called off as no militant was found hiding in the village.
Late on Saturday evening, the forces surrounded Jan Mohalla locality of Shopian town and carried out a search operation.