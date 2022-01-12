Forces conduct searches in Shopian villages

Shopian: Security forces conducted Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) in two villages of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.
A Police official said that columns of Army, CRPF, and police surrounded Nadigam village at daybreak and carried out a door-to-door search operation.
The official said that later in the day forces ring-fenced Moolu Dangerpora area of the district and conducted a search operation.
"The search operations were launched after the forces were tipped off about the presence of militants in these areas," said the official. He, however, said that both the operations were later called off as no militant was found hiding in these villages.