Forces conduct searches in Shopian villages

Shopian: Security forces launched Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Heerpora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday afternoon.
A police official said that columns of army, CRPF, and police ring-fenced the village at around 2.30 pm and carried out a door-to-door search operation.
"The operation was launched after the forces received inputs about the presence of militants in the village", said the official. The operation, however, was later called off as no militant was found hiding in the village.