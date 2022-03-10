Foreign militant killed in Hazratbal encounter: Police

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that a commander of The Resistance Front ( TRF) outfit, who was a Pakistani national, was killed in an encounter in Hazratbal area of Srinagar on Thursday. The IGP identified the killed militant as Haider and said he was on a “mission to carry attack on the police guard at the shrine and snatch the rifle,”

“One terrorist killed by Srinagar Police in Hazratbal area. Search for two others who fled from the encounter site going on : IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police Tweeted Thursday.