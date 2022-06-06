Foreign terrorist killed, 3 others escape in Sopore encounter: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: One foreign terrorist was killed while three others escaped in Sopore encounter on Monday evening, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said.
IGP Kashmir in a Tweet said: “SoporeEncounterUpdate: 1 Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT killed. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. 2 FTs and one local terrorist escaped from cordon. Search going on. Further details shall follow: IGP Kashmir.”
“SoporeEncounterUpdate: As per the documents recovered from the killed #Pakistani #terrorist, he has been identified as Hanzalla of Lahore, Pakistan. One AK rifle, 5 magazines along with ammunition has been recovered. Further details shall follow: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice,” said another Tweet.
An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in Sopore tehsil of Baramulla in north Kashmir on Monday evening. The encounter took place in the upper reaches of Panipora Zaloora area of the apple town.
“Encounter has started at Panipora forest of Zaloora area in Sopore. Sopore Police & Army on job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police Tweeted on Monday evening. Reliable sources in police said that vast forest area of Zaloora was cordoned off last evening by 22 Rashtriya Rifles, JK Police and CRPF for a search operation.
They said massive combing of forest continued for whole day and on Monday evening contact was established between terrorists and security forces. “At least four terrorists were trapped,” a senior police officer said adding that more reinforcement has been rushed to spot to assist already deployed joint parties of police, Army and CRPF. However, three managed to escape, police.