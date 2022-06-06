Foreign terrorist killed, 3 others escape in Sopore encounter: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: One foreign terrorist was killed while three others escaped in Sopore encounter on Monday evening, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said.

IGP Kashmir in a Tweet said: “SoporeEncounterUpdate: 1 Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT killed. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. 2 FTs and one local terrorist escaped from cordon. Search going on. Further details shall follow: IGP Kashmir.”