Foreign tourists give Kashmir a miss

Srinagar: Once bustling with foreign tourists, Kashmir is failing to woo foreigners courtesy of adverse travel advisories and COVID. Though the number of foreigners visiting Kashmir has witnessed a continuous dip, in the last three years there has been a sharp decline.

As per the official figures, in 2019. 33,779 foreign tourists visited Kashmir, the number plummeted to 3897 in 2020 due to COVID and further declined to 1615.

Till the end of February this year, over 500 foreign tourists have visited Kashmir. However, in comparison to the percentage of foreign tourists visiting Kashmir, there has been a continuous decline.