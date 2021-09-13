Forest deptt to make J&K’s green lungs polythene free

Jammu: J&K Forest department has embarked on a mission to make the “green lungs” of the Union Territory (UT) polythene-free.

To begin with, it has asked its officers and field functionaries to refrain from using polythene within the office premises and periphery forest area. The decision has been taken in view of the devastating effect of the use of polythene on the ecosystem and wildlife.

In a circular, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Central, S K Sinha has stated that the Forest department “wants to make forests of Jammu and Kashmir polythene free.”