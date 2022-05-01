Forest fire damages green cover in Rajouri

Rajouri: Multiple incidents of forest fire in different parts of Rajouri in the last couple of days have caused damage to forest cover,forcing authorities to conduct a mock drill on controlling fire incidents.

As per details from officials, it has come to fore that both in Rajouri and Nowshera forest divisions in Rajouri district, dozens of forest fire incidents have taken place in the last couple of days. Officials said these incidents are witnessing a rise due to the dry season amid no rainfall since last one week.