FORGED APPOINTMENT ORDER | DSEK to verify genuineness of all Srinagar appointees of year 2009

Srinagar: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has ordered the verification of all the appointments made in 2009 besides other appointees in Srinagar district.

The exhaustive exercise has been started to ascertain the genuineness of the appointments made in the department in 2009.

The decision comes days after a teacher was terminated from his services after the probe ordered into his appointment revealed that the ‘teacher’ in question managed his entry in the department 13 years ago on the basis of a fake and forged appointment order.

The issue came to the fore after the Joint Director Central carried a thorough investigation into the appointment of this teacher.