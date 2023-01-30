FORGED APPOINTMENT ORDER | DSEK to verify genuineness of all Srinagar appointees of year 2009

Srinagar: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has ordered the verification of all the appointments made in 2009 besides other appointees in Srinagar district.
The exhaustive exercise has been started to ascertain the genuineness of the appointments made in the department in 2009.
The decision comes days after a teacher was terminated from his services after the probe ordered into his appointment revealed that the ‘teacher’ in question managed his entry in the department 13 years ago on the basis of a fake and forged appointment order.
The issue came to the fore after the Joint Director Central carried a thorough investigation into the appointment of this teacher.
The probe was ordered in December last year after the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Srinagar reported to DSEK that on verification of the list it was found that one teacher shown appointed as teacher vide DSEK Order No. 491 DSEK of 2009 dated June 12 of 2009 does not exist in the selection list nor in appointment order issued on June 12 of 2009.
The DSEK recently ordered termination of the teacher from his services. In view of this, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on January 28 asked the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Srinagar to get the genuineness of all appointees of the year 2009 and others verified by reference to original orders issued by the directorate and selection list of JKSSB.
“The intimation should reach the directorate within 10 days confidentially,” the official communication reads.
Following this, the CEO Srinagar in a fresh order has asked all DDOs to verify the genuineness of all other appointees of year 2009.
“As directed by the Director School Education, Kashmir all the DDOs are hereby directed to verify the genuineness of all 2009 and other appointees by reference to original orders issued by the Directorate of School Education and selection list of JKSSB,” reads the order issued by CEO Srinagar on Monday.
The order reads that the documents should reach to the office of CEO Srinagar by or before February 4 of 2023 “duly supported by relevant documents confidentially.”
Notably, in October last year, a female teacher was terminated after 18 years of her services in the department.